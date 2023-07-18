Marketa Vondrousova: Wimbledon champion enters WTA top 10 and plans strawberry tattoo

Marketa Vondrousova has moved into the top 10 of the women’s rankings for the first time after her stunning triumph at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old became the first unseeded player to take the women’s singles title, landing a straight-sets win over Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

The Czech player has risen 32 places and is now 10th in the WTA standings.

Vondrousova has revealed she and her coach will get a matching “little strawberry” tattoo to mark her victory.

“We talked before the tournament and he said ‘maybe if you win a Grand Slam, then I’ll do it’. So this is happening,” she said.

Plans to have the tattoo done in London on Sunday were shelved, with Vondrousova and coach Jan Hernych electing to instead visit a parlour in Prague later for the inking.

Vondrousova reached the French Open final in 2019, losing to Ash Barty, and was also runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics.

She produced a superb performance to win her maiden Slam title at Wimbledon, having missed the tournament last year due to a wrist injury.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

