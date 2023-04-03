Home Sports Marlaska points to possible criminal actions after the fires in Castellón, Galicia or Asturias
Marlaska points to possible criminal actions after the fires in Castellón, Galicia or Asturias

Marlaska points to possible criminal actions after the fires in Castellón, Galicia or Asturias

04/03/2023 at 17:37

CEST


The Minister of the Interior has called for the results of the investigations to be awaited, but has guaranteed that any provocation “will be prosecuted from minute one”

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, pointed out this Monday the possibility of “criminal actions” behind the fires that have been declared in the last few weeks in Castellón, Galicia or Asturias and has guaranteed that, if this is proven, the perpetrators will be prosecuted and detained to bring them before the courts.

On a visit to Vigo, Marlaska has summoned wait for the results of the investigations into the origin of the fires, but has guaranteed that any provocation “will be prosecuted from minute one and its alleged perpetrators brought to justice”.

“Let no one have any doubts”he stressed, ensuring that the main objective is to combat any action that endangers both the environment and the lives of people.

As he has acknowledged, the data “announce the possibility of criminal action”but has insisted on letting the judicial investigation move forward. “Let’s not anticipate”has requested, guaranteeing that responsibilities will be determined, his arrest and bringing him to justice.

