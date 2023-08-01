Home » Marlins Bolster Infield with Acquisition of Jake Burger from White Sox
Sports

Marlins Bolster Infield with Acquisition of Jake Burger from White Sox

by admin
Marlins Bolster Infield with Acquisition of Jake Burger from White Sox

Marlins Acquire White Sox’s Jake Burger in Infield Trade

The Miami Marlins have bolstered their infield with the acquisition of White Sox infielder/designated hitter Jake Burger, according to sources. The move adds depth to the Marlins’ lineup and provides them with a promising young player.

Burger, who is in his third season with the White Sox, brings a solid offensive presence to the Marlins. He is currently batting .214 with 15 doubles, 25 home runs, and 52 RBIs. The slugger’s impressive performance at the plate makes him an exciting addition to Miami’s roster.

In addition to his offensive capabilities, Burger also brings financial stability to the Marlins. He is not eligible for a salary arbitration hearing until 2026, and his first year of free agency will come in 2029. This extended control over Burger’s contract gives Miami long-term flexibility and the ability to build around his talent.

In exchange for Burger, the Marlins have sent their fourth-best prospect, left-hander Jake Eder, to the White Sox. Eder has shown promise in the minor leagues, currently carrying a 3.94 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched, including six starts, at Double-A Pensacola in 2023. This trade reflects the Marlins’ willingness to part ways with a promising prospect in order to strengthen their infield.

With this acquisition, the Marlins aim to improve their overall performance and make a push for success in the upcoming seasons. The addition of Burger provides a boost to their offensive production and adds depth to an already talented infield. Fans can look forward to seeing Burger in action in a Marlins uniform and witnessing his impact on the team’s success.

You may also like

Gigi Buffon retires, goodbye to football at 45...

Definitive end. The football legend hung up his...

No company bid to build disputed bobsleigh track...

Tennis: Thiem celebrates opening victory in Kitzbühel

what to do in order not to take...

Phillies Acquire Michael Lorenzen from Tigers, Boosting Pitching...

BAXI Manresa, Officer Brandon Taylor

Injury? You always have something in tennis, Martincová...

Milan-Barcelona, ​​where to watch the friendly on TV...

Mane move from Bayern to Ronaldo Club al-Nassr...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy