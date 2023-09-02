Marlins Defeat Nationals in 11-Inning Thriller, Hampson’s Homer Clinches Victory

Miami Marlins Defeat Washington Nationals in Extra-Inning Thriller

In a thrilling 11th inning showdown, the Miami Marlins secured an 8-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Garrett Hampson proved to be the hero of the game, smashing a two-run homer to cap off a remarkable four-run drive.

With this win, the Marlins improve their record to 68-67 and move above the .500 mark. This marks their second consecutive victory over the Nationals and puts them just three games behind the San Francisco Giants in the race for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League.

Although CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas, and Travis Blankenhorn showcased their power with solo homers for the Nationals, it wasn’t enough to secure a win. This loss marks the first time the Nationals have suffered three consecutive defeats since their five-game losing streak from July 3-7. Additionally, they have now lost five out of their last six encounters.

Luis Arráez, the talented Venezuelan second baseman, had a fantastic game for the Marlins, going 2 for 4 with a walk. His performance lifted his batting average to an impressive .350, making him the leader in the majors.

The Marlins struggled to find their footing against the Washington bullpen, managing just one hit in the first five innings. However, former Miami pitcher Robert Garcia (0-1) took the mound for the 11th inning, and the Marlins seized the opportunity and capitalized on their hits.

The win ultimately went to Tanner Scott (7-4), who delivered a strong performance on the mound for the Marlins.

Individual performances for the Marlins included Luis Arráez, who scored two runs and went 4 for 2, Bryan de la Cruz from the Dominican Republic, who recorded 5 at-bats with 1 hit and an RBI, and Jesús Sánchez, who went 3 for 1. On the other hand, Yuli Gurriel from Cuba struggled to make an impact, going 1 for 0.

For the Nationals, Mexican player Joey Meneses went 4 for 0, while Venezuelan Keibert Ruiz went 4 for 0 with a run scored.

The Marlins’ victory will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs. The Nationals, on the other hand, will need to regroup and attempt to end their losing streak in their upcoming games.

