Marlins Rally in Eighth Inning to Secure Postseason Spot with 4-3 Victory over Pirates

Miami Marlins Secure Playoff Spot with 4-3 Victory over Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — In a thrilling game on Friday night, the Miami Marlins emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, putting them one step closer to securing a postseason berth. Josh Bell’s two-run double in the eighth inning proved to be the game-changer for the Marlins.

For the majority of the game, both teams struggled to gain momentum, with the Marlins largely quiet at the plate. However, their fortunes changed in the eighth inning when they faced off against Pirates pitcher Colin Selby. Their four-run surge in that inning significantly reduced their magic number to secure at least the third wild card spot in the National League playoffs.

This win puts the Marlins in a promising position to clinch their first postseason qualification since 2003, in a regular-length season unaffected by the ongoing pandemic. The team has been eager to avoid any additional games that could impose logistical challenges, especially considering their recent game against the New York Mets that was suspended and required a trip to Pittsburgh.

With the victory, the Marlins received standout performances from Dominican pitcher Huascar Brazoban, who secured the win with a scoreless seventh inning, and closer Tanner Scott, who closed out the game flawlessly for his eleventh save this season.

Individual performances were also noteworthy, with Cuban players Jorge Soler and Yuli Gurriel contributing to the Marlins’ offensive efforts. Soler went 1-for-4 and scored a run, while Gurriel added another run despite going 0-for-1. Dominicans Bryan de la Cruz (4-1) and Jesús Sánchez (2-1), as well as Venezuelan Luis Arráez (1-1), also contributed to the Marlins’ offensive efforts.

On the Pirates’ side, Dominican player Endy Rodríguez showcased an impressive performance, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Liover Peguero also contributed to the Pirates’ offensive efforts with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.

With the playoffs within their reach, the Marlins are looking to maintain their momentum and secure their spot in the postseason. A win in their next game could potentially finalize their qualification and allow them to focus on their playoff campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

