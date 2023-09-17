Marlins Secure Sweep Against Braves After Week of Losses

Miami Marlins Sweep Atlanta Braves After Dominant Performance

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins asserted their dominance over the Atlanta Braves with a commanding sweep, rejuvenating their week after suffering three consecutive losses to the Washington Nationals. The Marlins kicked off the game sluggishly, failing to ignite their bats until the third inning when Nick Fortes, Luis Arraez, and Jorge Soler lit the fuse.

Prior to the opener, Charlie Morton faced a powerful hit from Nick Fortes that soared at an impressive speed of 101.6 miles per hour towards left field. Not to be outdone, Luis Arraez unleashed a remarkable line drive, this time to the right, positioning his teammate in a scoring position.

Jorge Soler’s hit didn’t result in an RBI, but it did lead to a bases-loaded situation as he managed to reach first base with an infield hit, thanks to an awkward roll by the shortstop.

Josh Bell, seizing the opportunity, delivered the fourth consecutive shot, breaking the goalless tie as Nick Fortes crossed home plate, towed by the first baseman.

In other remarkable news, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made history in Miami by hitting a grand slam for the second consecutive day. The Marlins, who had failed to hit a single grand slam all season, suddenly found themselves with a comfortable five-run lead against the Braves.

Facing Charlie Morton’s first pitch, which clocked in at an impressive 95.8 miles per hour, Chisholm swung powerfully, sending the ball soaring into center field with an exit velocity of 107.6 miles per hour. The ball traveled a whopping 417 feet, solidifying Miami’s commanding lead.

Not only did Chisholm’s grand slam secure the victory, but it also earned him a place in Marlins history as the first player to hit grand slams on consecutive days. The impressive play brought home Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler, and Josh Bell, further bolstering their respective statistics.

Arraez celebrated his 69th run scored and 197th hit of the season, while Soler, in his highly anticipated return, accumulated 72 runs and 113 hits. Chisholm, with his 18th home run in 86 games, showcased his prowess with 48 RBIs.

The Miami Marlins’ sweep over the Atlanta Braves has undoubtedly reinvigorated the team and transformed the trajectory of their week. The formidable performance reflects the Marlins’ determination to bounce back from recent losses and establish their dominance in the league.

