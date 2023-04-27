Marotta «confirms» Inzaghi after Inter Juventus in the Italian Cup: «Total trust»- breaking latest news

Of Andrea Serene

Simone Inzaghi celebrates after Inter’s victory against Juventus in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia: «We wanted the final at all costs

He never misses these games. It is no accident, there is no luck. They call him the “King of Cups,” and this suit fits him perfectly. Inzaghi in the Italian Cup final, again. He makes the duel with Allegri his own for the first time this season (out of four attempts), arriving as a favorite at the Olimpico on May 24 against Fiorentina or Cremonese. Criticized, at risk, yet running on all fronts, without ever failing his ideas. Against Max, he prefers Dzeko to the “pardoned” Lukaku, chooses Calhanoglu as conductor and not the totem Brozovic. At Empoli he had kept out nine starters, making yesterday’s match a priority. He risked, he was right. The goal that earned the final was scored by Dimarco (who had also opened the ball in Riyadh against Milan), the boy from Porta Romana who as a child used to go to the corner with his uncle Sergio, the most Inter fan of all: a loyalist of Inzaghi, another of his wins. The numbers. Since he’s been in Milan, Simone has won an Italian Cup, two Super Cups, and brought Inter back to the semi-finals of the Champions League after 13 years.



Inzaghi: “We wanted to return to Rome at all costs” “A beautiful evening. We wanted to go back to Rome at all costs, we deserved the final. I take away so many good feelings”, says the Nerazzurri coach happily. On the night of San Siro he demonstrates with deeds how the password suggested to the team before the match against Benfica, “together”, is the key to this Inter. Compact. When Dimarco overtook Perin, he first ran to the bench to hug Brozovic: «Ours is a group of good guys fighting for the shirt» explains the outsider. Club, technical staff and players have made a pact: put aside doubts and row together in this period with matches, often decisive, every three days. President Zhang went to Empoli, yesterday he was in his place in the stands. The CEO Marotta dampens the controversy of the Curva Nord – without banners and half empty before the start of the match in protest over the management of tickets for the first round of the Champions League derby – explaining that the club is ready “to meet their needs», then gives Inzaghi a caress: “Trust in him is total and complete”. Words that don’t completely remove that veil of uncertainty about the coach’s future, which will depend on the results of this fiery period. Of course, beating Juve and returning to the cup final is a good start. See also Ricardo Pepi makes statement as USMNT reaches CONCACAF Nations League semis

The other side of the coin is Allegri who waves and puffs, chews bitterly: he kept half the team at rest against Napoli, yesterday he deployed Chiesa as a center forward, gambles that didn’t pay off. «The first quarter of an hour we were asleep. Then we just shot on goal”, Max’s analysis. He will have to be a skilled psychologist to keep his parents in line, between trials, points removed and then returned, blurred objectives. «This year you have to be strong, keep your shoulders broad — still cheerful. Everything passes, in the end things come back. Only the Europa League remains to lift a trophy in his second Juventus life.