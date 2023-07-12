Marotta: ‘Market with young people and blue identity. We follow property guidelines’

The 2023/24 season for Inter is starting, path inaugurated by the presentation press conference. Waiting for the meeting scheduled for Thursday in Appiano Gentile, the managing director Joseph Marotta introduced the Nerazzurri’s new year: “It’s been about a month since the end of last season with three Italian teams in the European finals. Italian football returned to the dawn of the nineties with great credibility. However, there are current difficulties such as the gap with other countries in the sector of TV rights, there is still no agreement with the broadcasters. I’m a great resource. Italy is also bringing up the rear in terms of stadium construction structures, we are an example of this. The same can be said for the incomplete structures of the youth sectors. Saudi Arabian capital has arrived in Europe ee can weaken our football, but at the same time they also give the opportunity to raise cash to build teams. We hope that the federal system and Minister Abodi can accompany us in the reform process that would bring great benefits to our football.”

“L’Inter will be competitive”

Marotta’s introduction continued: “Last season was marked by the Champions League final and two important trophies. We acknowledge the merit of our coachwho faced harsh criticism but brought Inter where they had been missing for many years. It is certainly thanks to him and to the club, this has made us so proud. We are vice-champions of Europe, it is a pride and an incentive to do well. The last progress in the championship was marked by the forced stop for the World Cup, but in the final phase we recovered and obtained a well-deserved participation in the next Champions League. Our market continues in accordance with the guidelines of the property: Ausilio and Baccin have done and are doing an excellent job setting up important teams without huge investments. Inzaghi then valued their work. There are still 40 days left and there is a lot to work on, but we will try to make a competitive team. We want to rejuvenate the squad and make a contribution to the national team. Inter will be competitive: today we are here with all the management present because, in addition to one team taking the field, there is another behind the scenes. We all love Inter. I also want to thank our fans and our property, which has never made us lack the resources so that our work could be finalized. And also the corporate part with Antonello. I wish everyone a good job and that it can give us a lot of satisfaction”.

Inzaghi: “Scudetto goal. And we want Lukaku back”

