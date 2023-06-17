Home » Marquez again: he overwhelms Zarco during practice at Sachsenring, bike in a thousand pieces – Video
Marquez again: he overwhelms Zarco during practice at Sachsenring, bike in a thousand pieces – Video

Marquez again: he overwhelms Zarco during practice at Sachsenring, bike in a thousand pieces – Video

Another scary fall, another protagonist Marc Marquez. The Spaniard from Honda in the second free practice of the MotoGp at the Grand Prix of Germaniaon the circuit of Sachsenringoverwhelmed Ducati’s Johann Zarco at the end of the braking area for turn 1. Marquez lost control of the bike which turned into a bullet which fully hit the Frenchman, who was progressing slowly out trajectory. Ducati went in mille piecesbut luckily there wasn’t no consequences for the two drivers, who returned to the pits on their own feet.

For Marquez it is yet another fallpractically a must in his season: the Spaniard started with the terrible accident in the debut match in Portugalwhen it hit first George Martin and then completely overwhelmed an innocent person Miguel Oliveira. Due to the consequences of that crash, the Honda rider jumped three Grand Prix. He came back and always ended up on the ground, if we exclude the Sprint Races. Slip in the final of the Grand Prix of Franceanother time in the gravel last Sunday at Mugello.

