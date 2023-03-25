The first MotoGp qualifying of the year takes place before lunch, an unusual time due to the novelty of the afternoon Sprint Race (FULL TIMETABLES AND TV PROGRAMMING HERE). But the pole counts as before and establishes the starting order for the real race on Sunday and also for the miniGP on Saturday afternoon.

Marc’s magic (with wake)

Marc Marquez will sprint in front of everyone, he started from Q1: he outwitted Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the very last seconds with a monstrous lap (1.37.226) with which he crumbled the track record thanks to the help of the slipstream, attached to Bastianini. «It’s not nice to conquer a pole position by pushing behind someone, but that was the only way I could do it. I made the most of my riding style, honestly this is not our real position, but we will always fight hard.” It is the stamp of the champion, in full recovery after the fourth operation on his right arm. He’s found his form again but not a top-level Honda and in fact to set the time he has to go under tow, maybe he’ll suffer in terms of race pace but he’s shown he can fit into the fray and it’ll be a variable to take into account. Oliveira’s fourth time was excellent, the Portuguese also came from Q1: he placed his Aprilia from the Rnf satellite team ahead of the official ones: Vinales seventh and Aleix Espargaro twelfth. To close the top 10 Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi of the Vr46 team. Espargaro, the captain of the team from Noale, must have also felt worried about his brother Pol’s terrible accident: the news arriving from the hospital in Faro is reassuring, however. Despite the fracture of the jaw, of two vertebrae, a pulmonary trauma, the recovery continues.