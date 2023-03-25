Of Daniele Sparisci, sent to Portimao

Pole in the morning at Portimao, the novelty of the Sprint Race in the afternoon. Marc Marquez climbs back from Q1 to pole thanks to Bastianini’s slipstream, Martin third

The first MotoGp qualifying of the year takes place before lunch, an unusual time due to the novelty of the Sprint Race in the afternoon (FULL TIMETABLES AND TV PROGRAMMING HERE). But the pole counts as before and establishes the starting order for the real race on Sunday and also for the miniGP on Saturday afternoon.

Marc’s magic (with wake) And Marc Marquez will sprint in front of everyone, he had started from Q1: he outwitted Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the very last seconds with a monstrous lap (1.37.226) with which he crumbled the track record thanks to the help of the slipstream, yes attacked Bastianini. It’s not nice to get a pole position by pushing behind someone, but that’s the only way I could do it. I made the most of my riding style, honestly this is not our real position, but we will always fight hard. the stamp of the champion, in full recovery after the fourth operation on his right arm. He has found his form again but not a top-level Honda and in fact to set the time he has to go under tow, he may suffer in terms of race pace but he has shown that he can fit into the fray and it will be a variable to take into account. Oliveira’s fourth time was excellent, the Portuguese also came from Q1: he placed his Aprilia from the Rnf satellite team ahead of the official ones: Vinales seventh and Aleix Espargaro twelfth. To close the top 10 Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi of the Vr46 team. Espargaro, the captain of the team from Noale must have accused Pol Espargaro’s terrible accident: the news arriving from the hospital in Faro is reassuring, however. Despite the fracture of the jaw, of two vertebrae, the recovery continues. See also Milan-Inter, Origi is recovered. Rebic always out: derby at risk

Bastianini does not risk For a long time Jack Miller on Ktm had toyed with the idea of ​​pole after dominating on Friday: his race stopped a few laps from the end when he compromised it with a crash, fifth place not bad anyway. Debut for Enea Bastianini on the factory Ducati with a sixth time: the Romagna rider didn’t take any risks and paid for a gap of more than three tenths from his teammate Bagnaia and was used by Marquez to take pole.

Bagnaia: Penalized by traffic Bagnaia was penalized by the traffic on the track, in particular by Oliveira: The first attempt went well, then everything was ruined for me. But that’s okay too. The goal was the front row. It was important to start ahead both in the Sprint Race and in Sunday’s race.

THE COMPLETE TIMES OF THE PORTIMAO GP QUALIFYING

In Q1, Honda is in trouble, Marquez takes care of it. Marquez and Miguel Oliveira (with the Aprilia of the Rnf team) gained access to Q2, Marc eliminated his little brother Alex (who moved to Ducati) who had been faster for most of the weekend. The Catalan champion saves face for Honda who are struggling a lot: Mir out of the top ten. Franco Morbidelli’s bad moment continues, still looking for a breakthrough after a very difficult season