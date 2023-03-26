Of Daniele Sparisci, sent to Portimao

At the Gp Portimao, after the victory in the Sprint Race, Bagnaia on the Ducati aims to do an encore. Comrade Bastianini misses the race after yesterday’s accident

2.37 pm – MotoGp, warm-up laps All ready in Portimao for the first race of the MotoGP season, the bikes are on track for the warm-up laps. Here is the guide to where to see it on TV (live and delayed) or in streaming with the times.

2.23 pm – Broken ankle for Kelso, Moto3 rider The young Australian Joel Kelso broke his ankle in the crash that took place at the end of Moto3, on the finish straight. In the meantime, good news also arrives: Pol Espargaro has been transferred from Faro to Barcelona and is much better after the terrible accident on Friday.

2.20 pm – Bagnaia’s strategy We’ll see if Pecco immediately gives the jump to pass Marquez and keep Martin away, or if he’ll wait like he did yesterday during the Sprint Race. Ducati has an important competitive advantage over Honda, the world champion is aware of this and doesn’t intend to waste it. Keep an eye on the Aprilias of Vinales and Oliveira in the second row who were very fast.

2.08 pm – This is how they start in the MotoGp 1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 3. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) 2nd row: Miguel Oliveira (RNF MotoGP Team) 5. Jack Miller (KTM Factory Racing) 7. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) 3rd row: 8. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) 9. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46) 9. Johann Zarco (Before Pramac Racing) See also Weather, at Christmas it will be stormy. Lots of rain and copious snow in the mountains - Weather

2.00 pm – Moto2, Arbolino on the podium. Vince Acosta The Moto2 race won by the Spaniard Acosta after a prolonged duel with Canet was also spectacular. Di Acosta is spoken of as a possible new phenomenon, to close the podium is the Italian Tony Arbolino.

1.42 pm – Accident in Moto3 Daniel Holgado won the Portuguese GP in Moto3. The Spanish Ktm rider anticipated his compatriot and brand mate, David Munoz, and the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (again Ktm, finished at 175 thousandths) by 160 thousandths. At the end of the race, the incident involving the winner Holgado and the Australian Kelso who rear-ended the Spaniard at the end of the race should be noted.

1.12 pm – Where to see Here is the explanation of the new motorcycle weekend format and the guide to where to see it on TV (live and deferred) or in streaming with the times.

1.04 pm – Bastianini’s message Unfortunately I fractured my scapula, but the good thing will be to come back stronger!. This is the message on Instagram from Enea Bastianini, who posted a photo from the hospital, with his arm around her neck but smiling. The Ducati rider, team mate of Pecco Bagnaia, fell after being hit by the bike of Luca Marini, who was slipping, on the second lap of the sprint race.

Ore 12:55 – Warm up The controversy does not subside after the accidents in the Portimao MotoGP sprint race. Meanwhile, for Alex Marquez he obtained the best time in the warm up of the Portuguese GP. The Ducati rider of the Gresini team with a time of 1’38”719 preceded Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) by 153 thousandths and Marc Marquez (Honda) by 155 thousandths who took the pole position. Seventh fastest time (1’39”071) for the Ducati world champion, Francesco Bagnaia.