Marquinhos extends until 2028 with PSG

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi had to be present in Paris to formalize such an extension, which is to say the importance that Paris Saint-Germain gives him. While an agreement has been reached for several weeks, PSG has formalized Marquinhos’ new contract.
Small surprise, this new lease will extend until 2028. A long-term contract for the 29-year-old captain, at the club for ten years, which shows the place that management intends to leave him in the coming months.
