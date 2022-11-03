Home Sports Marquinhos: “I hope Bremer comes to the World Cup, Juve always tough against us”
Marquinhos: "I hope Bremer comes to the World Cup, Juve always tough against us"

Marquinhos: "I hope Bremer comes to the World Cup, Juve always tough against us"

The PSG player commented on the victory against Juventus and the failure of the Bianconeri to pass the round

The Juventus lost to the PSG in the last match of the group stage of the Cup. The bianconeri managed to finish the group in third place, qualifying for the next one Europa Leaguedespite only 3 points obtained in the group. At the end of last night’s match, the defender and captain of PSG marquinhos spoke about the match and the bianconeri: “We didn’t realize that Benfica were ramping up against Maccabi Haifa, it was all too fast.”

“We knew that Benfica were winning but only at the end they were scoring all these goals. It was already hard to come to Turin and win against Juventus, Benfica have made a great result and this is football. Juventus played two great games against us. It’s not their best season but it’s been two tough and tough races, we always have a hard time against these teams. They have talent, they work, they will see what they will miss but they have the players. It was tough even with so many strong players out there. “

Bremer was with us last time and played very well. I am pleased to see a strong national team with players who are doing so well. I don’t know how he is, but if he plays with Inter, he’s fine. Lists will arrive and if there is, I’ll be happy: he is good, he works hard. Sergio Ramos at the World Cup? I am waiting for all my teammates, he is a pleasure to play with, he is a champion, he is willing and hungry to work and always look for the best, I wish him the best and to be in the World Cup in Qatar “.

