Marseille president: Tottenham under Conte’s revolution is very strong, Europa League champion Frankfurt is very competitive

Live it on August 26th. The results of the draw for the new season’s Champions League group stage have been released. Marseille is in the same group as Frankfurt, Tottenham and Sporting Portugal. Marseille president Pablo Longoria said in an interview that this is a very open group and that Tottenham, under Conte’s revolution, is very competitive.

Pablo Longoria said: “We are very happy with the result, the most important thing is to remain competitive, which is our responsibility in this competition given the history of the club. I think it is a very open Group, as we saw with the Conte revolution at the end of last season, Tottenham are a very strong team. Sporting are a very good team and last season’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt are a very strong team. A very competitive team, good at playing in Europe. The Champions League, it will be a competition with a lot of emotion and suspense.”

After several failed seasons, Marseille is eager to restore the team’s glory in the Champions League this season. Affected by the World Cup in Qatar, this season’s Champions League group stage schedule will be very tight, with six rounds to be played in less than two months from September 6 to November 2.

