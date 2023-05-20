Marseille’s misstep at Lille could cost dearly in the race for second place

Aerial duel between Lille’s Mohamed Bayo (red jersey) and Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba, May 20, 2023, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq. SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP-PH

Assured of the podium since the Monegasque defeat in Lyon on Friday evening (3-1), Marseille did not manage to surf on this good news, Saturday May 20, by going to lose in Lille (2-1), within the framework of the 36e Ligue 1 day.

With 73 points, OM remain two lengths behind second-placed Lens, who travel to Lorient on Sunday, a club that has nothing left to play for at the end of the season. Ironically, Lille’s success therefore does the business of the great Lensois rival, closer than ever to direct qualification for the next Champions League.

The Marseille and Lille coaches had decided to hit hard for this match, Saturday evening: Igor Tudor, by not retaining Dimitri Payet or Nuno Tavares in his group; Paulo Fonseca, aligning entry Carlos Baleba and Jonas Martin. The first had not been at such a party since the 1is February, while the second only accumulated a big half-hour of playing time in Ligue 1 since the World Cup.

No Lille shot on target in the first period

After a start marked by injuries – that of Gigot on the Marseille side and Ismaily for the northerners – Marseille opened hostilities through Jonathan Clauss. Launched on the left of the surface, the French international saw his strike hit by Lucas Chevalier then by Bafodé Diakité, but neither of them managed to prevent the ball from ending up in the back of the net (0-1, 29e). The former Lensois did not go far from the double when, served by Alexis Sanchez just before the break, he made a lucky little bridge on Bafodé Diakité then saw his shot fly above the cages of Chevalier (45e).

Faced with the Marseillais who were able to hit the mark on one of their rare occasions, the Mastiffs long remained short of a solution, and joined the locker room without having framed a single shot.

The situation was reversed as soon as the locker room returned, on a twist of fate. On a back pass to Pau Lopez, Carlos Baleba ran with all his might towards the ball and managed to deflect it at the last moment, just before being hooked by the Marseille goalkeeper who, launched, could not do anything to avoid it. Specialist of the exercise, Jonathan David transformed the penalty with a strike on the right of the Marseille goal (1-1, 50e). The Canadian has scored eight penalties in the league this season, more than any other player in the league.

Bamba as a savior

The Lille then knew how to be sharper, and multiplied the attacks launched, but each time lacked precision in the last pass or the last dribble. Marseille were also more enterprising than in the first half, but Alexis Sanchez was ruled offside by a hair’s breadth after scoring what he thought was the 2-1 goal, with a fine strike from the entrance to the surface, at the hour mark. The Chilean took his head in his hands a few minutes later when, well served at the entrance to the surface, he missed his control.

While the K.-O. seemed close on both sides, it was the Lille who administered it to the Marseillais. Coming into play a few minutes earlier, Rémy Cabella sent a millimeter cross to Jonathan Bamba who, from 5.50 meters, only had to send the ball into the back of the net to give Lille a decisive advantage (2 -1.72e). In a tense end to the match, the Marseillais tried to come back to the score but came up against the Lille defense and inaccuracies which cost them dearly in the optics of winning second place.

“As long as it is mathematically possible, we will try, tried to reassure himself Igor Tudor. It seems very difficult but in any case, we are having a very good season. »

If OM grimace, it is on the other hand an excellent result for Lille (5e), which amounts to two units of Monaco (4e), and regained a four-point lead over Rennes (6e) and Lyons (7e), the two clubs that can still deprive the Mastiffs of European qualification.