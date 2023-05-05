Marshall Munetsi extends in Reims for one more year, until June 2027

“We don’t just extend the player, but also the man. Say like that, it may sound cliché, which is why it was important to follow the words with concrete actions »explained on the club’s website Mathieu Lacour, general manager of the Stade de Reims, about the extension until June 2027, i.e. for one more year, of the Zimbabwean international midfielder Marshall Munetsi (26 years old, 23 selections, 1 goal), arrived in July 2019.
An operation launched on Saturday during Reims – Lille
Since the same year 2019, The Marshall Munetsi Foundation has been active in Zimbabwe, working in particular for access to education by paying tuition fees to students, or through various donations. “Marshall doesn’t hesitate to donate part of his salary to charity”, as Lacour reminded us. SO, ” the idea was to add a new clause to his contract, a kind of mileage bonus to symbolically show him our commitment, but also to support and encourage this type of individual initiative. »
Thus, knowing that he has already traveled 1273 km since his arrival at the SDR, the Champagne club has undertaken to donate 100 euros to its foundation for each kilometer traveled by the player, the operation taking effect from Saturday on the occasion of the reception of Lille (7 p.m.) during the 34th day of Ligue 1. With the possibility for spectators and television viewers to follow live the number of kilometers traveled by Munetsi, as well as his monetization displayed in real time on the LED panels and the stadium’s giant screens.