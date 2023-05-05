Home » Marshall Munetsi extends in Reims for one more year, until June 2027
Sports

Marshall Munetsi extends in Reims for one more year, until June 2027

by admin
Marshall Munetsi extends in Reims for one more year, until June 2027

“We don’t just extend the player, but also the man. Say like that, it may sound cliché, which is why it was important to follow the words with concrete actions »explained on the club’s website Mathieu Lacour, general manager of the Stade de Reims, about the extension until June 2027, i.e. for one more year, of the Zimbabwean international midfielder Marshall Munetsi (26 years old, 23 selections, 1 goal), arrived in July 2019.

An operation launched on Saturday during Reims – Lille

Since the same year 2019, The Marshall Munetsi Foundation has been active in Zimbabwe, working in particular for access to education by paying tuition fees to students, or through various donations. “Marshall doesn’t hesitate to donate part of his salary to charity”, as Lacour reminded us. SO, ” the idea was to add a new clause to his contract, a kind of mileage bonus to symbolically show him our commitment, but also to support and encourage this type of individual initiative. »

Thus, knowing that he has already traveled 1273 km since his arrival at the SDR, the Champagne club has undertaken to donate 100 euros to its foundation for each kilometer traveled by the player, the operation taking effect from Saturday on the occasion of the reception of Lille (7 p.m.) during the 34th day of Ligue 1. With the possibility for spectators and television viewers to follow live the number of kilometers traveled by Munetsi, as well as his monetization displayed in real time on the LED panels and the stadium’s giant screens.

See also  Goalkeeper Berkovec kept Zbrojovka afloat. I was also lucky, we have to be happy for the point, he claims

You may also like

Serie A: Roma-Inter, the formations – Football

After suspension at Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi apologizes

Andy Murray reaches semi-finals in Aix-en-Provence, Emma Raducanu...

2. Bundesliga: HSV drops points in the promotion...

Naples, who leaves after the Scudetto? from Osimhen...

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey retires from baseball

Lionel Messi: Coach hints Messi will never play...

Alonso, the ‘mirror’ in which Hamilton looks to...

Interview with Lennard Kämna before the start of...

UEFA: This should make finals safer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy