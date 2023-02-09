Home Sports Marta Bassino won the gold medal in the super-G at the World Ski Championships
Marta Bassino won the gold medal in the super-G at the World Ski Championships

Marta Bassino won the gold medal in the super-G at the World Ski Championships

Italian skier Marta Bassino won the gold medal in the super-G at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France. Bassino finished before her in front of the American Mikaela Shiffrin, while third tied were the Austrian Cornelia Huetter and the Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.

For Italy it is the second medal in these World Cups after the gold won on Monday by Federica Brignone in the combined. For Bassino it is instead the second world gold, after the one won in the parallel slalom two years ago in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

