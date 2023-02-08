Martha Bassino conquest into SuperG the gold medal ai World Ski Championships a Meribel-Courchevel. The blue with the time of 1’28″17 preceded the US by 11 cents Mikaela Shiffrinbronze for the Austrian Cornelia Huetter tied with the Norwegian Kajsa Vicfhoff Lie. Octave Federico Brignoneeleventh Sofia Goggia. For Bassino, who will accomplish 27 years old in a few days, it is the second world gold after the victory in parallel a cortina d’Ampezzo in 2021.

The blue has best interpreted the technical slope transalpine, exalting above all on thelast stretch where he completed his masterpiece, also built in the central part of the track. She had lost so much on the initial planin the most congenial area to you speededoverturning the results of the race in the final as only the Piedmontese champion was able to do, skiing with lightness e impossible lines to repeat. In this specialty Bassino is the second Italian to win at the World Cup after Isolde Kostner in 1996 and 1997.

Born in Borgo San Dalmazzoin the province of Cuneo, the blue skier had never won a competition world Cup in Super-G in her career but in the World Championships – already in the junior category, when she won the giant – she has always managed to give her best: “The gold in parallel two years ago was nice, but today it’s something more, of strong. AND incredible – he said to the microphones Rai after the feat – I’m really happy with myself and at the same time amazed to have done the race so well”.

Goggia also complimented Bassino, who defined herself “hopeful” for the descent after a “solid proof” downhill: “Congratulations to Marta. I’m happy, it means that the team is in the team right direction. It’s a tow for everyone. I’m a little half flu but today I’m happy with this Super-G heat and I’m confident for the descent. From today I will start studying ”, she concluded. For Italy it is the second gold at the World Cup in France after the victory of Federico Brignone in combined: the 32-year-old from Valle d’Aosta dispelled a personal taboo after the silver in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in 2011, in giant, bringing home her first world victory.