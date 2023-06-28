Home » Marta: Brazil name forward in squad for sixth Women’s World Cup
Marta: Brazil name forward in squad for sixth Women’s World Cup

Marta played in her first Women’s World Cup in 2003

Brazil forward Marta is set to play in a sixth World Cup after being named in her country’s squad for the women’s tournament this summer.

The 37-year-old is a six-time winner of the Fifa World Player of the Year award.

She also holds the record for the most goals in World Cup tournaments – men’s or women’s – with 17.

“Marta is the queen, she is an icon. Just being around her is contagious,” said Brazil manager Pia Sundhage.

“If she will be in the starting line-up I don’t know, not yet. She will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well.”

The Women’s World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand, starting 20 July.

Brazil, who have never won the competition, are in Group F along with France, Jamaica and Panama.

