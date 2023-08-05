Marta changed women’s football, especially in Brazil

By drawing 0-0 against much lesser-rated Jamaica, Brazil women were eliminated from the ongoing FIFA World Cups in Australia and New Zealand. The early elimination ended in a sudden and disappointing way the career of Marta Vieira da Silva (called by all only Marta) with her national team shirt: at 37 she had already announced that this would be the last tournament of she with Brazil.

Marta is considered by many to be the best soccer player of all time. She won the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year trophy 6 times, scored at five different World Cups (no man has ever done that) and scored 17 goals in the final tournament – ​​that’s also an all-time record, given that exceeds the 16 achieved by the German Miroslav Klose.

But above all Marta was a decisive character in popularizing women’s football in her country, where the practice of this sport was forbidden to women between 1941 and 1979. Before Marta there was no truly famous player in Brazil and in 2016, during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, his popularity was believed to be even greater than that of the number 10 of the men’s national team, Neymar.

Before her last game she had talked about the goals achieved: «Do you know what I’m really proud of? When I started there were no idols in women’s football. How could there be if women’s football was not even seen? Now the girls of the new generations know that they can become a point of reference». Many of her companions in the current, much renewed Brazilian national team grew up having had Marta as a role model.

Her full name is Marta Viera da Silva and she grew up in Dois Riachos, a country town in the state of Alagoas, in the northeast of the country, one of the poorest in Brazil. After overcoming the resistance of her brothers who did not approve of her willingness to play soccer, she moved to Rio de Janeiro at the age of 14 to join the women’s team of Vasco da Gama.

At the age of 18 she arrived in Sweden, which in the early 2000s had one of the most competitive women’s championships with the greatest economic possibilities. Just in Sweden you achieved the greatest successes with the clubs, but you Marta you owe your great international fame above all to the 21 years in which you played with Brazil, putting together 189 games and 122 goals.

Marta displayed all the footballing qualities normally associated with great Brazilian male colleagues: excellent ball touch, spectacular play, dribbling skills. Pelé called her a “Pelé in a skirt”, but above all she was a complete and enthralling player. Juca Kfouri, one of the best known Brazilian sports journalists, described it to CNN: «She was more complete than great champions like Ronaldo and Rivaldo, because she knew how to do everything well: passing, shooting, headers, vision of the game, use of both feet».

Between 2006 and 2010 she was named the best player in the world by FIFA for five years in a row and her presence and popularity have to some extent forced the Brazilian football federation to invest more in women’s football, both at team level national and local championship, which has only existed in its current form since 2013.

Marta won the women’s America’s Cup three times with Brazil, but she never managed to win an intercontinental tournament: she reached the 2007 World Cup final, losing against Germany, and the Olympic final twice, in 2004 and in 2008, losing both. Hers in Australia and New Zealand was her last chance, which she came after a year of inactivity with an injury, tearing the cruciate ligament in her knee.

“Marta ends here,” she said after her elimination, in a tournament that definitely didn’t go as she hoped and in which she didn’t manage to score a single goal. She will continue to play with Orlando Pride, a US league team she has played for since 2017. At the time, her salary of around 480,000 euros a year made her the highest paid player in the world: today the best players in the world, such as Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr or Alex Morgan, earn around 800,000 euros a year (ma much more with personal sponsors).

Although the economic distances from male colleagues remain considerable and difficult to fill (Kylian Mbappé earns over 30 million euros a year in France, Erling Haaland over 20 in the United Kingdom), women’s football has made great strides forward during Marta’s career in terms of recognition and popularity: almost all the experts agree that the Brazilian player has had a part in this process, not only as regards Brazil.

