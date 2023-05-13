Marta Kostjuk and Anhelina Kalinina together with Musetti and Sonego for the I Tennis Foundation project

A very special conclusion for the scholarship holders of Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura Little Tennis Champions 2022-23. In the splendid setting of the Club of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome, the I Tennis Foundation organized the final evening of the project dedicated to 12 Italian talents and presented the charity program I Tennis Foundation for Ukrainian Kids, aimed at hosting four Ukrainian girls in Turin for one year and their mothers by supporting them both in tennis training and schooling, as well as in participation in Tennis Europe tournaments.

Some of the best tennis players and coaches of today and yesterday were present at the evening: the Davismen Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego, their coaches Simone Tartarini and Gipo Arbino, the technical director of the program Emilio Sanchez, Marta Kostjuk and Anhelina Kalinina as testimonials of the project dedicated to Ukrainian tennis players and in connection with Ivan Ljubicic, member of the technical committee of Intesa Sanpaolo Ensures Little Tennis Champions 2022-23.

The journey of the 12 young Italian tennis players was told during the evening through the screening of a documentary film made by Gabriele Bertotti, who observed their evolution in the 10 months in which the six boys (Mattia Bille, Mattia Cappellari, Alessio Citton, Alex Romano , Lorenzo Rocco and Carlo Paci) and the six girls (Francesca Galli, Martina Cerbo, Alessandra Fiorillo, Sabrina Baranovschi, Alessia Sbrana and Giulia Di Concetto) played between Italy, Spain, France, Croatia and Montenegro. A path that led them to compete in some of the best academies in the world (Emilio Sanchez Academy, Ljubicic Tennis Academy and Rafa Nadal Academy) with a truly extraordinary overall balance: 8 tournaments won, 7 finals played and 12 semi-finals reached.

“We are very happy with the journey of the 12 scholarship holders – explained Simone Bongiovanni, president and founder of the I Tennis Foundation – Accompanied by our technical committee and our teachers, they all gave their best and made remarkable progress both on a technical level and in terms of mental aspect. The goal was to make them grow, the results were a logical consequence of this path. With the good omen of completing the necessary fundraising, we would like to start again from July with the same 12 young tennis players and from September to start the I Tennis Foundation for Ukrainian Kids program to help four Ukrainian boys and their mothers ”

During the Charity Dinner honorary member awards were presented to Alessandro Scarfò, managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, title sponsor of the programme, and to Lorenzo Musetti, perfect example on and off the pitch of a player who has already achieved a lot and works with passion and humility for ever more ambitious goals: “This is truly a forward-looking path – said Musetti himself regarding the Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura Little Tennis Champions project – which brings young people who have a passion for tennis, but not the economic possibilities to do it better, to train with great coaches and great experts. I am very happy to receive this award: today I gave my contribution with my presence, but I hope in the future to give even more, even some advice, because I see myself a lot in these guys, in their pure faces and in their passion for this sport”.

“It was great to participate in this event. It is a very important project and we are happy to support it and to be an example for all the boys and girls who have the dream of becoming tennis players”, said Marta Kostjuk and Anhelina Kalinina, today 40 and 47 WTA respectively, almost in unison. and testimonial of the charity program I Tennis Foundation for Ukrainian Kids, created in collaboration with Laureus Italia.

Intesa Sanpaolo program ensures Little Tennis Champions 2022-23

TENNIS EUROPE TOURNAMENT BUDGET

8 tournaments won

Men’s singles: Podgorica, Zadar, Porec

Women’s singles: Podgorica

Men’s doubles: Podgorica, Barcelona

Women’s doubles: Zadar, Lošinj

7 Finals played

Men’s singles: Italian Championships, Podgorica, Alicante

Women’s singles: Zadar

Men’s doubles: Podgorica, Zadar

Women’s Doubles: Vic

12 semifinals reached (5 in singles, 7 in doubles draws).

THE PROJECT

The Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura Little Tennis Champions scholarship plan aims to provide an annual path including tennis training sessions, participation in international Tennis Europe tournaments and important activities such as mental coaching, English language courses, civic education, learning by the champions, journalism and sports communication.

In detail, the program includes: 5 weeks of tennis training, 8 weeks of Tennis Europe tournaments, 4 three-day training sessions and 6 complementary training courses. The training stays will take place at some of the best international tennis facilities such as the Emilio Sanchez Academy in Barcelona and the Ljubicic Tennis Academy located in Lošinj in Croatia.

I Tennis Foundation for Ukrainian Kids

I Tennis has created the I Tennis Foundation for Ukrainian Kids, the program in collaboration with Laureus Italia which will award an annual scholarship to 4 14-year-old talents from Ukraine.

For 4 young people, the scholarship will consist of tennis training, schooling and international programming coordinated by the technical committee of the I Tennis Foundation made up of Gipo Arbino, Emilio Sanchez, Ivan Ljubicic and Stefano Massari.

The annual program foresees the start of activity in September 2023 and includes:

4 scholarships for tennis, school, full hospitality and international programming

4 parents hosted in Italy

10 months of tennis and athletics training

2 dedicated full-time tutors

5 weeks of Tennis Europe / ITF tournaments