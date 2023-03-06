Home Sports Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russia’s Varvara Gracheva after winning first WTA title
Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russia’s Varvara Gracheva after winning first WTA title

by admin

Marta Kostyuk is ranked 40th in the WTA standings

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk won her first WTA title at the ATX Open and refused to shake the hand of her Russian opponent, Varvara Gracheva.

Kostyuk, 20, beat 22-year-old Gracheva 6-3 7-5 in Austin, Texas.

She dedicated her victory to her country and “all the people who are fighting and dying” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Being in the position that I am in right now, it is extremely special to win this title,” Kostyuk said.

She has been outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and previously refused to shake the hand of Belarusian Victoria Azarenka at the US Open.

Belarus has been a key ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

