Home » Marta’s legendary Women’s World Cup career by the numbers
Sports

Marta’s legendary Women’s World Cup career by the numbers

by admin
Marta’s legendary Women’s World Cup career by the numbers

Marta played her last game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, when Brazil failed to secure the three points it needed to advance to the knockout stage over Jamaica.

Marta will end her international career without the World Cup she coveted so much, but she dominated the tournament in practically every other facet.

Let’s take a look back at Marta’s legendary World Cup career by the numbers:

‘World Cup Tonight’ crew reflects on Marta’s legacy after Brazil is eliminated by Jamaica

2007 — At the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Marta took home the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and the Golden Boot as the leading goalscorer.

175 — Marta has 175 caps with Brazil, which is the second most in its women’s national team’s history behind Formiga (206).

115 — The number of goals Marta has scored for Brazil at the senior level. She ranks 10th all time among women’s goalscorers at the international level.

23 — Caps Marta has recorded at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. She played in six different World Cups from 2007 to 2023.

17 — Marta’s 17 World Cup goals are the most by any player in the tournament, men’s or women’s. Germany’s Miroslav Klose is second on the all-time list with 16.

6 — Marta has been awarded the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award six times, with the last time coming in 2018.

5 — Marta has scored in five different World Cups, something only two other players have done at the tournament, men’s or women’s.

See also  Juve, Allegri begins the verification: everything is played in eight games

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Marta Brazil FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

Climbing World Cup: Schubert best in lead qualification

Actors strike | From George Clooney to Meryl...

Chinese Basketball Star Liu Yutong: Embracing Comparisons and...

Alizé Cornet qualified for the quarter-finals in Prague

the France team will meet Morocco in the...

Exciting Matchups Await: A Preview of the Round...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany suffer surprise exit...

The Ukrainian national team may play a home...

Ireland v Italy: Jacob Stockdale earns first Ireland...

Football World Cup: Germans sensationally miss the knockout...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy