Asked after her gold medal in the mixed relay on Wednesday to know her state of form, Marte Roeiseland was unable to situate herself. ” I feel good, she said in her soft, high-pitched voice, probably a little better than Ruhpolding and Antholz (in January), but I do not know. We’ll see “. A year ago, that’s not the kind of questions we asked him. Triple Olympic champion, winner of the crystal globe, the Norwegian had crushed everything. But, a bit like for Quentin Fillon Maillet, the aftermath was difficult.
Her age (32 since December) allowed her to consider quitting, but she did not dwell on the issue. “ I thought for a long time that after the Games, once I had realized my dream, it could be the end, she says. But when the season stopped, I was ready to resume. I like what I do. »
“I don’t see her blowing up everything, but she can pull off a shot. She will be a customer for the medals
But all was not easy. She had negotiated with the Norwegian federation to spend less time in training with the national team to prepare alone, but she was slowed down twice during the off-season. “A Covid, although I wasn’t really sick, and another infection in September. QWhen it was difficult, I wondered if I hadn’t been wrong to want to continue”explains the Scandinavian.
Enough to force him to skip the first races of the season before returning in early January. This gradual rise in power led her to come close to the podium twice at Antholz (4th and 5th). Enough to allow her to crush everything like last year at the Games or during the 2020 Worlds when she became the first to win a medal in each of the seven events? Certainly not.
“In the relay, she was not among the best, says Norway coach Siegfried Mazet. Its preparation has been shortened, so it necessarily has a lack of land. I don’t see her blowing up everything, but she can pull off a shot. She will be a customer for the medals. » Customer yes, but not said that she has the means to buy everything.