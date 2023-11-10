Martín Anselmi to Take Over as Technical Director of Cruz Azul for Clausura 2024

Martín Anselmi Set to Take Helm as Cruz Azul’s New Technical Director

Cruz Azul is gearing up for the next Clausura 2024 Tournament with a new technical director at the helm. Martín Anselmi, an Argentine currently leading Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, is set to replace Joaquín Moreno in the role.

Anselmi comes with a strong track record, having recently led Independiente del Valle to significant successes, including victories in the Copa Sudamericana and the Recopa Sudamericana. His leadership also saw the team clinch the Ecuador Cup locally.

While Anselmi has already reached an agreement with Cruz Azul, the team reportedly has a ‘Plan B’ in place in case of any issues during the negotiation process.

The announcement comes as Cruz Azul is set to close out the 2023 Apertura Tournament, despite being eliminated from the competition. The team still has one more match against Puebla on the horizon before the Regular Phase comes to a close.

With Anselmi at the helm, Cruz Azul fans are hopeful for a successful turn of events in the upcoming Clausura 2024 Tournament.

