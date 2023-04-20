Home » Martin Castrogiovanni together with ISC – Italian Sport Consulting – Sport Marketing News
New Adventure for Martin Castrogiovanni, former prop of the Italian national rugby team with an international palmares. The sector is the one that has seen him protagonist for years, namely rugby but, after years of success on the pitch, now the role he will play will be behind the desk. Together with his television experience and the adventure with the Castro Academy, now Castrogiovanni will therefore try his hand at this new project.

Castrogiovanni has in fact officially started a collaboration with ISC – Italian Sport Consulting, a sports management company born with the precise aim of offering qualified and professional services in sport and one of the leading agencies in Italy in the management, in particular, of top level rugby players. ISC has decided to rely on Castrogiovanni for his experience and ability also in the light of the “best practice” of the Rugby Castro Academy where, in addition to the sporting aspects, Castrogiovanni and his collaborators take care of the mental and psychological aspects of the young participants. And this is precisely the role that the former national prop will play, supporting the growth of the athletes managed by Italian Sport Consulting off the pitch, accompanying them in the development and management of those contexts with which professional players have to deal with on a daily basis, such as those of communication and commercial, on which Castrogiovanni will advise and accompany the athletes, with the aim of making them choose the best path and opportunities.

The collaboration between Castrogiovanni and ISC – Italian Sport Consulting will also continue during the Castro Rugby Academy when the Women Elite Rugby, the first summer Academy in Italy dedicated exclusively to the women’s movement and aimed at the Under 15/17/19 categories. For the occasion, all the participants who will take the field that week will be able to compete with some of the most famous champions of the Italian women’s national team such as Sara Barattin, Giada Franco, Silvia Turani, Sara Tounesi and Veronica Madia as well as the participation of Serena Chiavaroli, Trainer Athletics of Mogliano Rugby.

