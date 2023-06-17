Martin Kaymer misses the cut at the US Open

Status: 06/17/2023 08:29 a.m

Golf professional Martin Kaymer has the US Open clearly missed the cut after too many mistakes on the second day.

The 38-year-old played a round of 73 at the Los Angeles Country Club and was six over par with a total of 146 strokes. All players made the cut with a maximum of two strokes over par. Kaymer saved after a total of five bogeys and one double bogey with four birdies on the last six lanes at least a respectable result.

Kaymer was in good company, after all. Qualifying for the weekend’s final rounds at Los Angles Country Club was also missed by earlier ones Major-Champions like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson (all USA).

“I lack training”

“Of course I fought to the end, I always do that. Giving up is not my thing,” said the 2014 champion of the German Press Agency. “But after the double bogey on the twelve, it’s hard to start a comeback,” said Kaymer. “It was always difficult for me to make the cut. I just lack the training and match practice a bit.” Kaymer has had wrist problems for months.

Before the weekend, Rickie Fowler has the best chance of winning with ten under par. Wyndham Clark with 131 strokes is one shot behind in second place, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele with 132 strokes in third place.

Fowler as Kaymer 2014

Fowler had a chance for a birdie on the 18th lane, but missed and now shares the opening record at the US Open with Martin Kaymer. The German only needed a total of 130 strokes on the first two days of his victory in 2014.