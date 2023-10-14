Martin takes World Championship lead with sprint victory

Spaniard Jorge Martin took the championship lead from his Italian Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia with a sprint victory at the Indonesian Grand Prix on Saturday. Martin took his fourth sprint victory in a row ahead of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi (both ITA/Ducati) and is now seven points ahead of Bagnaia, who finished eighth.

IMAGO/NurPhoto/Johanes Christo

Marini had previously taken the pole position for the sprint and the Grand Prix on Sunday with a lap record. He clocked 1:29.978 minutes on the Mandalika International Street Circuit, making him the first driver to stay under 1:30 minutes on this route.

In his first pole position, Marini relegated Maverick Vinales to second place by 0.031 seconds, while Aleix Espargaro (both ESP/Aprilia) came third (+0.154).

Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP, Sprint (13 Runden): 1. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 19:49.711 2. Luca Marini ITA Ducati + 1.131 3. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 2.081 4. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2.720 5. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 3.121 6. Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Aprilia 4,203 7. Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 4,981 8. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 5,465 9. Jack Miller AUS KTM 7,852 10. Miguel Oliveirta POR Aprilia 8,942 MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 1:29,978 2. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia + 0.031 3. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0.154 4. Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 0.538 5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 0.720 6. Jorge Martin ESP Ducati 0.764 7. Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Aprilia 0.788 8. Marc Marquez ESP Honda 0.886 9. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 0.930 10. Jack Miller AUS KTM 0.992 Moto2, Qualifying: 1. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 1:34.155 2. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex + 0.003 3. Filip Salac CZE Kalex 0.019 4. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0.043 5. Fermin Aldeguer ESP Boscoscuro 0.071 6. Somkiat Chantra THA Honda 0.161 7. Jake Dixon GBR GasGas 0.189 8. Sam Loews GBR Kalex 0.227 9. Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Kalex 0.233 10. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0.256 Moto3, Qualifying: 1. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM 1 :39.085 2. Jaume Masia ESP Honda + 0.040 3. David Alonso COL GasGas 0.225 4. Collin Veijer NED Husqvarna 0.278 5. Deniz Öncü TUR KTM 0.183 6. Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda 0.284 7. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 0.341 8. Matteo Bert elle ITA Honda 0.358 9. Stefano Nepa ITA KTM 0.381 10. David Munoz ESP KTM 0.388