“As far as the doctors have told me they are cancer free“. An announcement that is equivalent to the most beautiful victory for Martina Navratilova, recovered from the two forms of cancer, throat and breast, which had been diagnosed in recent months. The former champion recounted the ordeal she experienced in her last months in an interview with the British journalist Piers Morgan: “After the diagnosisI was in total panic for three days thinking that I wouldn’t make it to next Christmas – explains Navratilova – I came up with a list of things I wanted to do. It might seem superficial, but I thought about what if I really lived a year.”

“Therapy was the hardest thing in my life”

If throat cancer was defined by doctors as “extremely curable”, the same was not the case with breast cancer which forced her to undergo daily chemotherapy and radiotherapy for three weeks: “This was the hardest part – remember – When you start to feel sick you’re not sure if it’s from chemo or cancer. The treatment is definitely the hardest thing she has ever done.” Navratilova finally explained that she would have to take another course of preventive therapy for two weeks.Then I should be fine” conclude.

