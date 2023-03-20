“As far as the doctors have told me they are cancer free“. An announcement that is equivalent to the most beautiful victory for Martina Navratilova, recovered from the two forms of cancer, throat and breast, which had been diagnosed in recent months. The former champion recounted the ordeal she experienced in her last months in an interview with the British journalist Piers Morgan: “After the diagnosisI was in total panic for three days thinking that I wouldn’t make it to next Christmas – explains Navratilova – I came up with a list of things I wanted to do. It might seem superficial, but I thought about what if I really lived a year.”