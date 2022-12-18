The journalist’s daughter on social media: “I was serene, you had won, but instead… I’ll organize the funeral you wanted. Secular and festive. With many people, good food and good wine. Of course you could have stayed a little longer huh…”

The blow was thunderous. It always is, of course, when a parent passes away, an event for which one is never ready. But when that blow comes unexpectedly, he staggers even more. Martina Sconcerti, 41, a business & career coach by profession, has entrusted the pain for the disappearance of her father Mario – also – to social networks. Before her on Twitter: “Hi dad, you left with a twist, just like you wanted. And as you wanted, everyone is talking about it. And I know what you’re doing… wherever you are, you’ll always be with us. We love you”.

“Twist” — A story full of love and emotion, and at the same time disbelief, appeared on Instagram on Sunday morning: “I was serene, we had spoken two hours earlier and you confirmed to me that you would be discharged on Monday. You did it, you won. And instead … twist. I assure you that I will organize the funeral you wanted. Secular and festive. With many people, good food and good wine. Of course you could have stayed a little longer eh… You had just realized what work I did. We still had plenty to warm up about. Why yes, we used to argue a lot. You always made me angry. But luckily you left when we had just said ‘I love you’”. See also Inter are waiting for Dybala Pogba-Juve, Zidane joins the deal

Posts that have moved: the one on Twitter is counting over 600 comments and reactions that have given Martina comfort and a large dose of affection.

