Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: After the World Cup drama, the national coach rules out resigning

After the World Cup drama, the national coach rules out resigning

Status: 03.08.2023 | Reading time: 4 minutes

For the first time, a German women’s selection fails during the preliminary round of a football World Cup. It is the next major loss of image for the DFB – personnel consequences are likely to follow. But national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg does not want to draw any hasty conclusions.

It was oppressively quiet at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium when referee Anna-Marie Keighley blew the final whistle to end the game. Some German players looked into space in disbelief, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg at least kept her composure, first thanked the referee from New Zealand for leading the match and then went to her most important player: Alexandra Popp. The captain heard the encouraging slap on the back, but that could not change anything about her mood: it was important to process the greatest conceivable embarrassment in these seconds. The German team was eliminated from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday with a 1-1 (1-1) win against South Korea in the last preliminary round.

“To be honest, it’s still incomprehensible,” said a visibly shocked Popp shortly afterwards on ZDF. “I still don’t quite understand what’s going on here. Of course you could see that it was basically bumpy, which was not what we wanted to do.”

Even the fourth tournament goal of the struggling captain was not enough to advance in front of 38,945 spectators. With her fourth tournament goal (42nd minute), the Wolfsburg woman equalized the South Korean lead through So-Hyun Cho (6th minute). However, nothing more was achieved, the German players kept running into the busy defending opponents. Except for an offside goal by Popp (57′) and a header into the crossbar by the captain (60′), there were no further great chances. Far too little to even begin to fulfill the high ambitions.

“Great Uncertainty”

The boss of the ensemble also saw it that way afterwards. “There was a lot of uncertainty today,” said Voss-Tecklenburg. “Ultimately, you have to say that our performance was not enough. In the end it was too little. We have to face that now, and primarily my person, that’s clear,” she said about the embarrassing early end.

The national coach, who had only extended her contract until 2025 in April, drew quick consequences for the time being. “I stand by the fact that we haven’t managed to progress now. But I’ll give myself the opportunity not to say anything prematurely. I need some time now to process that. First and foremost, I put myself in front of the team,” said the former international. “We have now twice achieved a result that is not sufficient.” It is about “cleanly analyzing the performance and drawing the right conclusions”.

The planning of the association boss made it clear how much the German team was surprised by that early tournament exit: Bernd Neuendorf actually wanted to travel to the round of 16 on Tuesday against Jamaica or France, apparently the President of the German Football Association (DFB) did not even think about it Dream of Popp and Co. failing after just three games. The furious 6:0 against Morocco at the start was followed by a 1:2 against Colombia and finally the 1:1 against South Korea. While the first two German opponents can be happy about reaching the knockout round with six points each, the DFB entourage is going back to Germany in third place with four points – for the first time ever after a World Cup preliminary round.

“Miracle of Brisbane”

The women fared like Joachim Löw’s men’s selection in 2018. The “Miracle of Kazan” was repeated this time as the “Miracle of Brisbane” – again to the chagrin of Germany. Five years after the men’s embarrassing preliminary round with a 0:2 against South Korea at the World Cup in Russia, the women also failed in the last group game because of a South Korean selection – and that on Thursday against an opponent who had not even scored a goal in this group to date scored the World Cup. It is the worst performance in nine World Cup tournaments so far. Four years ago in France, Germany lost to Sweden in the quarter-finals. In 2003 and 2007, the DFB teams won the title – which was the goal this time too.

And it is the next huge loss of image for the starving DFB, which even the women cannot bail out. While national coach Hansi Flick recently drew the displeasure of many fans through personnel changes and poor performances by his team, the German U21 national team was kicked out of the tournament five weeks ago as the defending champions at the European Championship after the preliminary round – now the failure of the women followed had been regarded by many experts as at least one of the favorites to win the title.

“What a drama! Sometimes it just sucks. Cheer up,” wrote Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on Twitter.

It is unclear what will happen next. For Voss-Tecklenburg – and also for Popp, the only world-class player on the team. At the age of 32, her career is slowly coming to an end. Before the title fights Down Under, she left open whether her impressive international career with 66 goals in 131 matches would continue. However, the “Brisbane miracle” may also be enough of an incentive not to step down with such a debacle.

