Dhe German women packed their bags for the next business trip at the beginning of the week, but didn’t play. Only on Good Friday will they continue in the planned preparation program with the showdown in the Netherlands. And yet Monday delivered a promising message as far as their perspectives at the World Cup in summer are concerned: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the national coach, and the German Football Association (DFB) have agreed to continue the cooperation, which would otherwise have taken place after the Tournament in Australia and New Zealand would have expired. A promising statement.

With the 55-year-old, the association has an authority widely respected in the industry, who has proven that she knows how to release potential and initiate growth processes. She has the instinct to create a team from highly talented individuals. The clear commitment to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is guaranteed to resonate with the players. Her know-how and empathy are valued, as is her talent for putting together the supervisory staff.