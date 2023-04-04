Home Sports Martina Voss-Tecklenburg remains national coach: A right signal
Sports

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg remains national coach: A right signal

by admin
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg remains national coach: A right signal


On we go: The DFB and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg are continuing their cooperation.
Image: picture alliance / C. Erler

The DFB and national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg have found a suitable compromise with the contract extension. This is good news for the development of women’s football.

Dhe German women packed their bags for the next business trip at the beginning of the week, but didn’t play. Only on Good Friday will they continue in the planned preparation program with the showdown in the Netherlands. And yet Monday delivered a promising message as far as their perspectives at the World Cup in summer are concerned: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the national coach, and the German Football Association (DFB) have agreed to continue the cooperation, which would otherwise have taken place after the Tournament in Australia and New Zealand would have expired. A promising statement.

With the 55-year-old, the association has an authority widely respected in the industry, who has proven that she knows how to release potential and initiate growth processes. She has the instinct to create a team from highly talented individuals. The clear commitment to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is guaranteed to resonate with the players. Her know-how and empathy are valued, as is her talent for putting together the supervisory staff.

See also  Afghanistan, the fear of the Taliban seen from the Montessori kindergarten in Kabul

You may also like

10 uncrowded destinations for a holiday in Europe

The competition conditions for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic...

Re-election as UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin – his...

UConn also dominates San Diego State and takes...

Polemics about the Ocean Race: Is that still...

Sassuolo-Turin 1-1: video, goals and highlights

Oberliga: Verbal dropout – Kevin Großkreutz sees red

numerous injured, some seriously – breaking latest news

Everton-Tottenham 1-1, goals and highlights: Keane responds to...

Streich before the duel with Bayern – “It’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy