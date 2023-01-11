Original title: Martinez takes over as Portugal men’s football coach

The Portuguese Football Association held a press conference on the 9th to announce that the 49-year-old Spaniard Roberto Martinez has been appointed as the coach of the Portuguese men’s football team.

On November 10, Roberto Martinez, then head coach of the Belgian national team, was at the World Cup press conference in Qatar.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Huansong

Martinez played for Wigan Athletic, Swansea and other teams as a player, and became a coach after retiring. After coaching Swansea, Wigan Athletic and Everton successively, Martinez was hired as the coach of the Belgian national team in 2016, and then led the team to the third place in the 2018 World Cup. Under his leadership, the European “Red Devils” have been ranked No. 1 in the FIFA rankings for many years in a row. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage, the Belgian team only won the third place in the group and failed to qualify. Martinez also announced his departure after the contract expired.

The former coach of the Portuguese men’s football team, Fernando Santos, has coached the Portuguese team since 2014 and led the team to win the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Europa League. In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Portuguese team lost to Morocco and missed the semi-finals. After the World Cup, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Santos’ departure.

The newly appointed Martinez will lead the Portuguese team to the 2024 European Championship. The group stage of the European Championship qualifiers will start in March 2023. (Chen Boqiao)