Where were we? Yes, on the assignment of Matthew Martins, striker born in 2003, taken from Fluminense, to Watford. The “girth” had suddenly accelerated at the beginning of the month, with the 19-year-old originally from Mato Grosso bought by Gino Pozzo for Udinese who, however, didn’t even want to test him in January before sorting him out to his English “cousins”, as it seemed at first.

Evidently the squad made available to Andrea Sottil is enough – according to the owner – in his effective frontcourt, considering that Martins would have lived behind Gerrard Deulofeu.

On the other hand, the Venaria Reale coach has shown that he also wants to give chances to Isaac Success in the role of point of support, since it also has Ilija Nestorovski as backup centre-forward to give breath to Beto. And perhaps it is no coincidence that the rumors of a possible farewell of the Macedonian (there was talk of an interest from Spezia) suddenly stopped.

In short, Martins will certainly play in England, where he has already been stationed for about ten days and where he is biting the brakes, announced in Brazil “NetFlu”, the internet portal that deals with “Tricolor”, his former club : «The striker has admitted his anxiety about his debut in European football. Watford play in the English second division and he will be available to play from January.”

This is a significant detail in Udinese key. It means that Gino Pozzo has not yet formally signed up for the Juventus club which would have effectively eliminated the possibility of buying a non-EU player in the January transfer market session, given that with Martins Udinese would have used up the two places per season reserved for regulation to Serie A teams (the other has already been occupied by the 18-year-old from Ghana Raymond Asante).

What is this delay hiding? Certainly the willingness to evaluate whether Sottil will have to deal with some shortcomings, not necessarily in attack. In defense, in fact, with Rodrigo Becao pawing waiting for a big (for June), with Bram Nuytinck expiring of the contract and a Adam Masina who should only return at the end of February, an element could be needed to “breed” and introduce into Italian football, for example the 2003 class of San Paolo Lucas Beraldo, apparently in possession only of the Brazilian passport. Should he arrive soon, then Martins would be registered directly from Watford.

