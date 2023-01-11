A hospital corridor is crossed by a nurse carrying a trolley with a plate of shrimp as if it were medicine. That plate ends up in front of a girl reduced to skin and bones by anorexia. A strong image that gives a good idea and hurts at the same time. It’s a scene from Hangry Butterflies, the rebirth of butterflies (the term Hangry is a linguistic crasis between hungry and angry). Masterpiece documentary Maruska Albertazziauthor, screenwriter and journalist who, also thanks to her personal history, has become an important activist in the fight against eating disorders.

Because only those who have experienced the problem and, moreover, have the ability to know how to narrate, could tell such a delicate and complex phenomenon so well. Butterflies are girls who suffer from anorexia and bulimia, who meet in the vast sea of ​​the web, recognize each other, they form a community and support each other on this journey towards rebirth. A virtual hug that will then become real. And the first to get naked is her: Maruska Albertazzi.

How did Maruska come up with the idea of ​​this documentary?

“The world of teenagers has always interested me. I was looking for a theme to explore and I came across these recovery profiles on Instagram. I found them fantastic, a way to use social networks in a constructive, useful way. A story to tell.”

What are i profili recovery?

“I profili recovery they are instagram profiles in which one’s own story of recovery is told – attention, not of illness, of recovery – from eating disorders. They are motivational profiles, in which we tell ourselves to help ourselves but also the others who are part of the community. We talk about the challenges faced, what they have generated, both positive and negative but always keeping in mind the well-being of the group. I would say that they are responsible profiles”.

How did the name come about Hangry Butterflies …

“If you think about it, when we are very hungry, we cannot think of anything else and extreme hunger brings with it a great load of anger. It’s a physiological reaction: we are programmed to become aggressive when we can’t get food. Sufferers of anorexia nervosa feel hungry and angry. It seemed to me the perfect title”.

She also had problems with anorexia. What memories do you have of that period?

“I was only 13, I was little more than a child when I got sick. I still remember well the euphoria that control over my body gave me, the exaltation of that number going down. I remember the kilometers on foot without ever being able to stop, even if I was tired, if my legs ached, if I had a fever. I remember that period as a kind of parenthesis from reality, a metaverse in which I was immersed in a transparent bubble that allowed me to see others but not myself. A bubble that kept away pain, fear, anger but also love, pleasure, life. Anorexia rhymes with anesthesia”.

You have also been a model as well as an actress, how much has the prototype of a woman that the fashion world requires influenced you?

“When I got sick I had just started doing some fashion photography. Simple stuff, for a girls lingerie catalogue. Definitely the fact that I was a little girl from the 90s, when the predominant look was the trendy one Kate Mosshad a considerable weight. But the truth is, eating disorders have a complex etiology, they never come for just one reason. I didn’t like myself, I couldn’t see myself, I found my body deformed, disproportionate, strange. My being an undiagnosed Asperger child certainly also played a big role. Today I know that my bodily despair comes from neurodiversity, then I saw myself as ugly and that’s it”.

And do you think something is changing?

“Well, maybe yes, but it’s still a surface change. A fad, not a true process of awareness and revision of values. They put a curvy model on the show in front of dozens of models who are frankly underweight. Even the sites that sell clothing above 46 mostly choose models with abundant hips, thighs and breasts but ultra-flat bellies and surgically obtained wasp waists. Perhaps a less ephebic model of beauty is making its way, but it is always an artificial and unattainable model. The other day I saw a very young girl on the bus with one of those things to enlarge her butt: I understood it because one of her two prostheses had gone down to mid-thigh and she hadn’t realized it. It doesn’t seem like a big step forward.”

On your site it says “I have a bad brain but I do wonders” … what does it refer to?

“When I write about mental health, I always do it from the expert user’s perspective. I don’t really like the “we are all different, nobody is sick” narrative. It’s right not to stigmatize psychiatric users but the line that separates inclusion from trivialization is often thin. I have a defective brain in the sense that it is my target organ. Someone has liver or stomach or intestines. I’m Asperger’s, suffered from PTSD, anorexia nervosa, two depressions post partumdissociative crises. I know I am more at risk than other people when it comes to mental health. But thanks to the right treatments, to my path of awareness today I live well. I want to underline that I am privileged: unfortunately for many people recovering from a mental pathology is not a matter of will but of access to treatment. Waiting lists are endless everywhere and mental health is always considered second-class compared to “physical” health. A huge mistake, especially if we think of the new generations and the exponential increase of pathologies such as eating disorders, personality disorders and self-harm”.

Among other things, he also told of a sexual assault suffered at the age of 15… why is there still a need to expose oneself?

“As often happens with my posts, the push comes from one of my girlfriends, the ones who follow me and write to me on social media. At the time, I was writing to a 16-year-old girl that she was awaiting the verdict regarding repeated sexual assaults that she had suffered since the age of 8. I remember her telling me that the first thing she was asked during the hearing was if she remembered what she was wearing when it first happened. She had this desperation in her voice, this shame that was so reminiscent of mine. I told her that she shouldn’t be ashamed, that she wasn’t guilty but as I said it I felt like a hypocrite: I had never reported the violence I had suffered. For fear of not being believed, for shame but also for a quiet life. She had been so brave and I? It’s easy to talk, give advice, reassure but the only thing that really matters is the example. I took courage and told my story. That post, in her own way, generated a small revolution among those who followed me. I have received dozens and dozens of messages with stories similar to mine. People who thanked me because thanks to me they had finally had the courage to talk about it”.

Why did you decide to even become an activist?

“Five years ago I started working on my documentary Hangry Butterflies and, thanks to Chiara, one of the protagonists, I met Stefano Tavilla, who was then the president of the association I feed on life. Stefano lost his 17-year-old daughter Giulia due to a cardiac arrest that occurred a few days before he entered a facility for the treatment of eating disorders. Listening to his story and those of the girls I had come to know in the meantime, I understood that there was so much to do to guarantee the right treatment for those suffering from these pathologies. You see, I am convinced that the only way to transform pain is by doing something for others. I have suffered a lot with my mental health but today I am fine, I am healed and I feel the need to return the gift that has been given to me. It has been a long journey of awareness that has brought me to where I am now and I am convinced that it is as good for me as it is for them”.

What do you have in the pipeline from a working point of view?

“After so many years of writing for others, I’m finally working on my first proper film. I am terrified, tormented by imposter syndrome but also happy. A dramatic story written in comedy. That’s the only way I can write.”

In the meantime, go and see Hangry Butterflies and why is easy to say: you will touch what has become a real mental health emergency in the last twenty years. But all is not lost, butterflies are often reborn.

Who is Maruska Albertazzi

Maruska Albertazzi was born in Bologna in 1976. Graduated in Florida, graduated in Massa Communication in Bologna, professional journalist, worked first as an actress and assistant director in the theater and, later, as a television journalist, screenwriter, author and finally director.