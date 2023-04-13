Es seethes enormously at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The mixed season has left its mark on the club and the team. One now vented his frustration more than clearly: defender Marvin Friederich.

The 27-year-old was signed by the then sports director Max Eberl and the then coach Adi Hütter from 1. FC Union Berlin just over a year ago. However, under the current coach Daniel Farke, Friedrich does not play a role. He now denounced this in no uncertain terms, primarily addressed to Tainer Daniel Farke.