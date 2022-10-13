A new special edition for Ghibli and Levante dedicated to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to have qualified for a Formula 1 Grand Prix, aboard a Maserati 250F. The special edition FTributo Maserati Levante and Ghibli pay tribute to her, produced in a limited edition and highly recognizable by the exclusive Devil Orange and Lamiera Gray liveries. The first, in particular, is a reference to the nickname of Maria Teresa De Filippis, “the she-devil”, while the second is dedicated to the track cars that have made Maserati history. At the moment, the house of the Trident has not provided details on the number of specimens expected and on prices.

features

—

The aesthetic characterization is completed by the 21 ”wheels specific for Levante and Ghibli FTributo. They are finished in cobalt blue as well as the specific badge on the fender and the trident logo on the C-pillar. With the Lamiera Gray body color, the color of the rims becomes Glossy Black, while the details, the specific badge and the trident logo are contrasted in orange. The passenger compartment incorporates the external finishes in the stitching, cobalt blue and orange combined with black or orange FullFiore leather with tan-colored FullFiore leather. Maserati has not indicated which engines are available on the Levante and Ghibli FTributo. The De Filippis debut dates back to October 1955, with the participation in the 39th edition of the Targa Florio at the wheel of a Maserati A6Gcs (which she shared with Luigi Bellucci). She took ninth place overall and fourth in the 2-liter class. It was the moment of her turning point that led her, challenge after challenge, to become the first woman to compete in Formula 1 in 1958, always aboard a Maserati.