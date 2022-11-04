A range that is gaining a strong electric connotation with the Folgore versions, new models on the way and constantly consolidating economic results: these are the premises for the listing of the Trident of Modena

Gianluigi Giannetti

A premium brand range undergoing major renewal and the imminent leap into the new market for electric motorized sports cars. “I do not see Maserati as an autonomous company in the short term, it could be a possibility but decisions are not being made”, explains Richard Palmer, CFO of Stellantis at the conference on the financial results of the group, but it is a fact that the recent listing of Porsche highlighted how the Trident of Modena has all the credentials to enter the finance that matters. The one to be understood that rewards automotive companies capable of combining luxury with green technologies. In perspective there is of course a spin-off, or the spin-off from the Stellantis group to which Maserati now belongs. From its birth, moreover, it has drawn the best fruits, with sales growth of 41% in 2021 up to 24 300 units and a turnover of 2 billion euros, with deliveries up 14% also in the third quarter of 2022.

the range — Much of the most recent results are due to the launch of the Grecale Sport Utility last June, but the Maserati horizon is already that of 2023, with the new GranTurismo with V6 Nettuno petrol engine, followed by its highly anticipated Folgore variant, the first car electric in the history of the Modenese brand, followed in mid-2023 by Grecale Folgore and then by the new GranCabrio, with internal combustion and electric engine. Folgore will therefore become the main personality of Maserati, which from 2025 will also debut a battery-powered version of the extremely sporty MC20, as well as the new Quattroporte sedan and the large Levante SUV. The premises for a path as an independent company capable of attracting capital on the stock exchange are all there. See also Booker: Paul really wants to win the championship. CP3 traces have been engraved in my basketball career_Relations

sTrategy and value — Creating value is the meaning of any spin-off practice not dictated by urgency, but by potential. A method that Stellantis knows well and has inherited from Turin. On January 3, 2011, the separate listing between the then Fiat and the nascent Fiat Industrial, a division that grouped operations in the commercial transport sector and in agricultural and construction vehicles, was officially launched , then merged with the US subsidiary CNH in 2013 to give life to CNH Industrial. Iveco Group was born from the latter on January 1, 2022, also now listed on the stock exchange. Trucks, buses, special and defense vehicles and powertrain operations will be part of the new Iveco group, while after the spin-off, CNH Industrial will focus on agricultural machinery and construction equipment activities.