Well, that’s a surprise!

In the US version of “Masked Singer” celebrated a WWE-Star his TV comeback.

Under the mask of the amphibian was none other than Alexa Bliss (31) – the horror Barbie!

Alexa had disappeared from WWE shows since the Royal Rumble (January 28). At the mega event in San Antonio (Texas), he clearly lost to “RAW” champion Bianca Belair.

Strange videos swept through the arena after the match – suggesting her storyline would continue with scary wrestler Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss was devastated after her Rumble defeat Photo: wwe2023

But then there was silence…

Now the comeback on “Masked Singer”! With “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” (by LeAnn Rimes) she thrilled the fans as an axolotl (a Mexican tailed amphibian).

Juror Robin Thicke said: “This is the cutest costume and a great song choice! Great energy – that was so fun!”

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg smelled the roast immediately: “There must definitely be a professional entertainer behind it.”

Celebrated by the jury, it was over for her after this performance.

Alexa about her appearance:

“It was a personal thing for me. Because when it comes to singing, I have crippling stage fright. I even cried backstage before I came out… because I was so nervous! But now I’m super proud of myself for facing my fear!”

Alexa Bliss was delighted with her performance Photo: WWE

Is there a comeback in WWE now?

Fans are speculating that WWE has something very special in store for Alexa for WrestleMania (April 1-2).. But doesn’t she come to the mega show alone?

A few days ago, Alexa Bliss caused a stir. On Instagram she made skin cancer public – but she has already had it successfully treated.

Bliss wrote that she noticed a changing spot on her face. This turned out to be basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

However, the treatment was quick and easy, so her fans shouldn’t worry.