Home Sports Mass brawls by football fans | nachrichtenleicht.de
Sports

Mass brawls by football fans | nachrichtenleicht.de

by admin
Mass brawls by football fans | nachrichtenleicht.de

Eintracht Frankfurt football fans were also part of a mass brawl. (dpa / picture alliance / Joaquim Ferreira)

On February 19, a group of Schalke 04 fans wanted to go to a game in Berlin. But when they left, they were surprised and attacked by at least 100 people. The attackers also had striking tools with them. There was a mass brawl. Many people were injured in the process.

The police say: The attackers were fans of football clubs from Essen and Dortmund. The football club from Essen says: We don’t think it’s good at all. Real fans are interested in football. These people just wanted to hit each other.

There was also a fight in Frankfurt am Main this week. Fans of the soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt got into a fight with fans of the soccer club SSC Naples. The fans from Frankfurt attacked buses with fans from Naples. Many people were injured in the beating. The police arrested some of them.

See also  F1 Brazil, Russell: "How Mercedes has grown!". Hamilton: "Dedicated to the team"

You may also like

Schalke leaves last place – Hoffenheim continues to...

Luciano Spalletti is 64 years old: 1000 benches,...

UConn women send message while defending Big East...

Paris Saint-Germain: Season off for Brazilian Neymar

8M strike | Is there a strike on...

Novak Djokovic does without Indian Wells and prevents...

Joel Embiid and James Harden carry the Philadelphia...

Tang Weixing entered the final for the fifth...

Ice hockey: paralyzed from the neck down –...

Brentford 3-2 Fulham: Bees’ European dream gathers pace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy