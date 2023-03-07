Eintracht Frankfurt football fans were also part of a mass brawl. (dpa / picture alliance / Joaquim Ferreira)

On February 19, a group of Schalke 04 fans wanted to go to a game in Berlin. But when they left, they were surprised and attacked by at least 100 people. The attackers also had striking tools with them. There was a mass brawl. Many people were injured in the process.

The police say: The attackers were fans of football clubs from Essen and Dortmund. The football club from Essen says: We don’t think it’s good at all. Real fans are interested in football. These people just wanted to hit each other.

There was also a fight in Frankfurt am Main this week. Fans of the soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt got into a fight with fans of the soccer club SSC Naples. The fans from Frankfurt attacked buses with fans from Naples. Many people were injured in the beating. The police arrested some of them.