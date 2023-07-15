Home » Mass fall: 14th stage of the tour stopped – two tasks
Stage 14 of the Tour de France resumed after a mass crash. Image: EPA

The riders had only gone five kilometers in the 14th stage of the Tour de France when the race was stopped due to a mass crash. It goes on, but three drivers give up injured.

The 14th stage of the Tour de France has been temporarily stopped due to a mass fall. About five kilometers after the sharp start in Annemasse, a large part of the field fell in a descent. The tour organization immediately neutralized the race and stopped the riders. After about 23 minutes, the race resumed with a two-kilometre neutral phase. It was the first mass fall on this year’s tour.

The Spaniard Antonio Pedrero and the South African Louis Meintjes had to give up the race immediately and were taken to the hospital. The Colombian champion Esteban Chaves also gave up a few kilometers after the restart. A broken collarbone at Meintjes was immediately confirmed. The 31-year-old was 13th overall and was the captain of the Intermarché team with Georg Zimmermann from Augsburg.

The fall was apparently caused by a driver error. Almost every team was involved, so race director Christian Prudhomme felt compelled to neutralize. Sporting directors praised the move, which is rare on the Tour. The race doctors took care of the 20 or so drivers who fell, some of whom suffered extensive abrasions.

In the past, external factors were more likely to have caused a race stop. Sometimes environmental activists blocked the road, sometimes drivers went on strike for more safety on the road. In the 2019 Tour, the stage to Tignes had to be canceled due to a landslide.

