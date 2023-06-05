Massacre and Goosebumps. Like a football match, the Czech heavyweight describes the experience. He also chatted with the former UFC champion

He couldn’t miss such an event. And it wasn’t long before the Czech fighter Michal Martínek also presented himself at one of the biggest MMA events in history. Last weekend, 50,000 fans gathered at the National Stadium in Warsaw for the tournament called KSW 83 Colloseum 2, which also caused feelings of wonder in the former domestic champion. “I can’t imagine that I would experience something greater,” Martínek recounts in an interview for Sport.cz. The heavyweight, currently defending the colors of the Polish KSW, also talked about how the whole event affected him, who he had the opportunity to sit next to, and what it looks like with his return to the cage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

