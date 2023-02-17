Sitting in a wheelchairclearly tried after the long series of surgeries, with the windbreaker open from where one could see a T-shirt dark with pictures of two women: Stefania Pivetta and her daughter Giulia. The mother and the sister. So he showed up in court Nicolò Maja, the 24-year-old who survived the Samarate massacre last May. The father Alessandro Maja, 58, is accused of the double murder of the two women and the attempted murder of their son. In Busto Arsizio, where the trial is celebrated, for the first time father and son were in the same classroom for a moment.

«It wasn’t easy to watch. We locked eyes, but I don’t know if she saw me since he was without glasses», said Nicolò, who is thinking about what he could say to his father if he were able to talk to him. «No, I wasn’t ready today. Maybe at the next hearing I’ll talk to him. I would like to ask him why he decided to ruin our lives. Now I’m calm I always think of my mom and my sister who push me forward, that’s why I wore the T-shirt with their photos on it».

Friday’s hearing was a sort of technical step in the process for assigning the expert’s assignment after the decision of the President of the Court of Assizes of Busto Arsizio Giuseppe Fazio who complied with the defense’s request. The objective is to verify whether the defendant was capable of understanding and wanting at the time of the facts and if he is able to stand trial. Professor Marco Lagazzi, criminologist and forensic psychiatrist, will have 60 days to draw up the expertise which will be filed before the hearing already scheduled for May 19.