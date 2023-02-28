Of Gregory Spigno

The former president of the club in the stands at the Olimpico to watch the match against Lazio. Doriani fans have risen up on social media: Shame

He had announced it, now officially back: Massimo Ferrero reappeared in the stands of a stadium to follow his Sampdoria. He did it this evening, Monday 27 February, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the match between Lazio and the blucerchiati. And it takes courage, because no later than two days ago, a package arrived at the club headquarters in Corte Lambruschini containing a pig’s head and the inscription Ferrero and Romei (the club’s vice president, ed), the next heads they will be yours.

The Viperetta, after the legal events that made him unwillingly protagonist until his detention in Milan and under house arrest, had returned to the stadium for the first time last November on the occasion of Sampdoria-Roma, only to be warmly invited by the Digos agents to leave the Ferraris stadium due to the protest that was mounting against him. Today, controversy has broken out again among the pages of Sampdoria supporters on social media. We have to leave the field and not play, someone with an offender writes. Shame, replies another user. To understand how the presence of Ferrero to follow Sampdoria in person will be interpreted by the most “active” fans: after the threats that arrived at the headquarters with a blank bullet and a pig’s head, it is legitimate to expect anything.