BORGO PRIOLO

Emanuele Massoni, Ciarlaschi, and Giovanna Serraino, Atletica Pavese Voghera, won the “Grillo Parlante” foot race, in Fornace di Borgo Priolo, 4,800 km (km 2 challenging climb km2 descent the last 800mt on a false plane), with 128 competitors at the start, valid for the Bodies championship and organized by Scalo Voghera.

Massoni beat the Pavese of Azalai Tortona Stefano Pedrazzani and Andros Brichetti (Iriense Voghera). In the women’s field, Serraino preceded Monica Castioni (Bio Correndo), and Sara Zampillo (Iriense). In category C behind Serraino was Valerie Fouqueray (Garlaschese). Teresa Strada (Garlaschese), won category D over Dolcizia Menna, Patrizia Scapolo (Pavese), and Piera Beretta (Scalo Voghera). In E Lucia Grignani (Scalo), she was faster than Pina Esposito (Avis Vigevano). Anna Maria Vaghi (Pavese), dominated the E1, leaving behind Milena Maggi (Avis Pavia), her teammate Carilla Invernizzi and Giovanna Dell’Ospedale (Avis Vigevano). In the men in category I Fabio Giani (Running Oltrepo), he beat Daniele Barozzi (Runcard), Dario Rizza (Garlaschese) and Luigi Caligiuri (Tds). Fabrizio Tiozzo (Garlaschese), in category L left behind the two Scalo Roberto Andreetta and Salvatore Sanacuore, fourth Roberto Magnani, (Running Oltrepo). In category M, Pino Muscelli (Raschiani Triathlon Pavese) returns to victory, leaving behind Francesco Testori, Girolamo Cannizzaro (Scalo) and Mario Strada (Garlaschese). In the M1 victory of Lino Marenzi (Iriense), over Carlo Mariani (Scalo), Sergio Cappon (Avis Vigevano) and Adriano Rognoni (Scalo). Lo Scalo was the largest club ahead of Atletica Pavese and Garlaschese. –