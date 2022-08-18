The Russian overcomes the Canadian 7-5 7-5: in the next round there is the American who knocked out Rublev
Relieved by the defeat of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, confident of remaining number 1 in the world until the conclusion of the United States Open, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, beating the Canadian 7-5 7-5 Denis Shapovalov.
He matches
The Russian did not appear sparkling, but that was enough for him to put a very foul and not very incisive Shapovalov in difficulty with his serve. The Canadian’s left-handed trajectories did not break through and so Medvedev, thanks to the break of the third game, flies forward 3-1, wastes two balls of 4-1, but gets caught up on 4 all by a bad pass. Shapovalov, however, does not take advantage of it, on 5 all he loses a game of 9 minutes abundant and shortly after he gives the set to the Russian. The game does not take off, the spectacular points are few, some passers-by by Medvedev and some attack by Shapovalov who, however, struggles to keep the forehand on the field.
On 4 equal in the second set Medvedev arrives 4 times at the ball that would send him to serve for the set, but Shapovalov resists and climbs to 5-4.
He breaks
The break that leads Medvedev to serve for the match arrives on 5 all. The Russian makes the Canadian move and Shapovalov puts an inside-out straight in the corridor worth 6-5 Medevdev. The Russian does not tremble and closes at the first match point after an hour and 46 minutes of play.
In the quarter-finals Medvedev awaits the American Taylor Fritz who overcame the Russian Andrey Rublev 6-7 6-2 7-5. With this defeat Rublev comes out of the top 10 for the first time since 12 October 2020.
August 18 – 9.30pm
