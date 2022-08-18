He matches

—

The Russian did not appear sparkling, but that was enough for him to put a very foul and not very incisive Shapovalov in difficulty with his serve. The Canadian’s left-handed trajectories did not break through and so Medvedev, thanks to the break of the third game, flies forward 3-1, wastes two balls of 4-1, but gets caught up on 4 all by a bad pass. Shapovalov, however, does not take advantage of it, on 5 all he loses a game of 9 minutes abundant and shortly after he gives the set to the Russian. The game does not take off, the spectacular points are few, some passers-by by Medvedev and some attack by Shapovalov who, however, struggles to keep the forehand on the field.

On 4 equal in the second set Medvedev arrives 4 times at the ball that would send him to serve for the set, but Shapovalov resists and climbs to 5-4.