Home Sports Masters 100 Cincinnati Medvedev beats Shapovalov and flies to the quarters: now there is Fritz
Sports

Masters 100 Cincinnati Medvedev beats Shapovalov and flies to the quarters: now there is Fritz

by admin
Masters 100 Cincinnati Medvedev beats Shapovalov and flies to the quarters: now there is Fritz

The Russian overcomes the Canadian 7-5 7-5: in the next round there is the American who knocked out Rublev

Relieved by the defeat of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, confident of remaining number 1 in the world until the conclusion of the United States Open, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, beating the Canadian 7-5 7-5 Denis Shapovalov.

He matches

The Russian did not appear sparkling, but that was enough for him to put a very foul and not very incisive Shapovalov in difficulty with his serve. The Canadian’s left-handed trajectories did not break through and so Medvedev, thanks to the break of the third game, flies forward 3-1, wastes two balls of 4-1, but gets caught up on 4 all by a bad pass. Shapovalov, however, does not take advantage of it, on 5 all he loses a game of 9 minutes abundant and shortly after he gives the set to the Russian. The game does not take off, the spectacular points are few, some passers-by by Medvedev and some attack by Shapovalov who, however, struggles to keep the forehand on the field.
On 4 equal in the second set Medvedev arrives 4 times at the ball that would send him to serve for the set, but Shapovalov resists and climbs to 5-4.

He breaks

The break that leads Medvedev to serve for the match arrives on 5 all. The Russian makes the Canadian move and Shapovalov puts an inside-out straight in the corridor worth 6-5 Medevdev. The Russian does not tremble and closes at the first match point after an hour and 46 minutes of play.
In the quarter-finals Medvedev awaits the American Taylor Fritz who overcame the Russian Andrey Rublev 6-7 6-2 7-5. With this defeat Rublev comes out of the top 10 for the first time since 12 October 2020.

See also  Rogers Cup: Medvedev 2-0 Isner in the final against Opelka_Pas

August 18 – 9.30pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Europeans, Gianmarco Tamberi flies to 2.30 and wins...

Simeone comes to Naples with a post on...

Chinese Mourinho?Xie Hui was dissatisfied with the penalty...

Turin, official the arrival of Schuurs from Ajax

Qatar World Cup has sold about 2.45 million...

For the L84 girls, promotion to A2 and...

Football Nfl: 11 days of disqualification for Watson,...

The NBA officially announced that the opening game...

The Letter 22 plays in Serie C Restarts...

Lakers assistant coach: I will publicly say Irving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy