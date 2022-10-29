Home Sports Masters 1000 Bercy, the draw does not smile on Berrettini, Sinner and Musetti
Sports

Masters 1000 Bercy, the draw does not smile on Berrettini, Sinner and Musetti

by admin
Masters 1000 Bercy, the draw does not smile on Berrettini, Sinner and Musetti

Not an easy draw for the Azzurri in Pariigi: Musetti in the 1st round with Cilic, Jannik and Matteo start with a qualified player but they are in the eighth of the Serbian champion and the number 1 teenager in the world

While waiting for both Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner to dissolve their reservations about their presence at the Masters 1000 in Paris Bercy, to which they are currently enrolled together with Lorenzo Musetti, the main draw has been drawn at Bercy. The tournament that is played at the Palais Omnisport in Paris-Bercy is the last of the regular season and often thanks to its haul of points it has decided the fate of the qualifiers for the Atp Finals.

little fortune

Luck did not kiss the forehead of Lorenzo Musetti, n.23 Atp and fresh champion at 250 in Naples, who has to deal immediately with the Croatian Marin Cilic, n.16. The 34-year-old from Medjugorje won the only precedent with the 20-year-old from Carrara, in the third round in Miami in 2021. Eventually beating the Croatian, Lorenzo should face Basilashvili or a qualifier and the Norwegian Casper Ruud in the second round. At opposite poles Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner drawn respectively in the upper and lower part of the board. Jannik, n.12 in the world and beaten in Vienna by Daniil Medvedev, will start with a qualifier, then second round with the Argentine Baez or with Khachanov and probable eighth against Djokovic. Matteo, now number 14 in the world and finalist in Naples where he had a problem with his left foot, was also drawn in the first round against a qualifier. For the 26-year-old Roman, second round against the winner of Van de Zandshulp-Dimitrov and probable eighth against world number one Carlos Alcaraz. Lorenzo Sonego and Fabio Fognini instead will play the qualifiers.

See also  Chinese duo Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan win Indian Wells women's doubles title_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

October 28, 2022 (change October 28, 2022 | 22:12)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

the VIDEO of the stabbing in the shopping...

Serie B, in the advance Bari-Ternana ends 0-0

A Dijiang: The team has entered a low...

Euroleague, Milan collapses in Barcelona: 56-74 | Final...

Zhao Chiayi’s three-point quasi-lore kills the old master,...

Paola Egonu, our best Italy

Inter, an attack for three: Inzaghi chooses between...

United Rugby Championship, Benetton sconfitto 37-0 a Glasgow

I swim. Ondablu introduces itself to fans and...

The Galatasaray sinks the Karagümrük and Pirlo returns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy