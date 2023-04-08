Sandy Lyle was left bemused as play was halted on the final green

Former winner Sandy Lyle has been left waiting to strike the final shot of his professional career after play at the Masters was suspended for day.

Trees fell across the 17th tee moments before play was halted because of electrical storms.

Lyle was poised to play his par putt when the hooter sounded at Augusta.

The 65-year-old Scot had announced this to be his final tournament and is sitting at the bottom of the scoreboard and certain to miss the cut.

Lyle, who shot 81 on day one, was 19-over par as he was poised to play that final shot and will now have to return on Saturday to play it.

The first British player to win the Masters in 1988 is one of 39 players still to finish their second rounds.