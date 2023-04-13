Status: 04/13/2023 7:57 p.m

Jan-Lennard Struff reached the quarterfinals at the ATP Masters in Monte Carlo – he defeated the Norwegian top player Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic was surprisingly eliminated.

Struff, currently number 100 in the world rankings, won 6: 1, 7: 6 (8: 6) against Ruud, fourth in the world rankings, on Thursday (April 13th, 2023). Struff had made the leap into the main field through qualification.

After 1:43 hours, the German used his fourth match point. When the score was 5:2 in the second set, Struff had the chance to win the match on his own serve, but missed this chance. Ruud turned it up again and fought his way into the tie-break. There Struff kept his nerve and won 8: 6.

He had already fought his way through qualification at the Masters 1000 tournament. In the round of the top eight he meets the winner of the Russian duel between Andrei Rubev and Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic loses to Musetti

Djokovic suffered a surprising defeat at the start of his clay court season. The world number one from Serbia lost to the 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6: 4, 7: 5, 6: 4 at the ATP Masters in his adopted country. Djokovic lost a 4-2 lead in the second set. After a rain stop at the beginning of the third round, Musetti triumphed after 2:54 hours.

Djokovic had already struggled in the first round and only defeated the qualifier Ivan Gatschow after 1:48 hours 7: 6 (7: 5), 6: 2. The 35-year-old was upset with his performance, especially in the first set. Djokovic also let his frustration run free against Musetti and drew the displeasure of the audience.

Musetti, number 21 in the ranking, had lost the first three duels with Djokovic, but the tour dominator had already lost the tour dominator in 2021 at the French Open with a 2-0 set lead on the verge of defeat. In the quarter-finals Musetti meets his compatriot Jannik Sinner.